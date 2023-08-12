iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: What Apple may roll out

Apple's reveal of the Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2023 still lingers. But as these models settle into the tech scene, anticipation for the 2023 iPhones is growing to a new high. Here's a roundup of the latest rumours surrounding the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with a possible alternate name, iPhone 15 Pro Ultra.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Release Date

Traditionally, Apple's iPhone launches followed a predictable pattern, usually occurring on a Tuesday in the second week of September. However, 2022 saw a change with the iPhone 14 series launching on September 7th, a week earlier than usual and on a Wednesday. This shift made predicting future launch dates more challenging.

The ongoing rumours hint at a return to tradition, suggesting September 12th or 13th as potential dates for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max unveiling. While nothing is confirmed yet, official announcements might come around mid to late August. As of now, a reasonable bet would be September 12th for the launch event, followed by pre-orders on September 15th and devices available for purchase starting September 22nd. Yet, these predictions rest on historical patterns and could be subject to surprises from Apple.

Let's take a look at what the rumour mill has been churning out regarding the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro models.

August 8, 2023: An intriguing report from Korean Naver Blog, sourced from user yeux1122 (via MacRumors), suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might offer an impressive 2TB storage option, doubling the storage capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro models. This speculation finds support in another claim on Weibo.

August 7, 2023: Leaked dummy cases purportedly for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra indicate the possibility of an action button replacing the familiar mute switch—a change that could bring a unique user experience.

August 6, 2023: Mark Gurman, known for his insights in the tech world, shared several anticipated details about the iPhone 15 Pro in his Power On newsletter. These include slimmer bezels, a titanium frame, camera enhancements, the transition to USB-C, and a swifter processor.

August 4, 2023: Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 15 models might receive a camera upgrade featuring a 48-megapixel stacked sensor. However, the iPhone 15 Pro models are projected to maintain the 48-megapixel resolution without the addition of the stacked sensor.

August 3, 2023: Speculation points to September 13th as the potential announcement date for the Apple iPhone 15 models. According to sources, certain carriers have requested their employees not to take leave on this day, implying a significant event.

As the excitement for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max continues to grow, Apple enthusiasts await official announcements to confirm these speculations. With each passing day, the anticipation builds for the innovations and surprises that Apple might bring to the table.