Leaked! Apple has a 32-Inch iMac; know when you can expect it

It has been revealed that Apple is testing larger iMacs! In fact, it has an iMac with a screen size of around 32 inches, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Gurman mentioned, in his latest Power On newsletter, that these new iMacs are still in the early stages of development, so we shouldn't expect them to be available until late 2024 or maybe even sometime in 2025, MacRumors reported.

Apple's experimentation with larger iMacs

Previously, Gurman mentioned that Apple was working on a bigger iMac with a display larger than 30 inches. Now he's specified that the display will be around 32 inches, which is similar to Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR monitor. The Pro Display XDR was released in December 2019 and offers high-quality visuals with a 6K resolution, starting at $4,999.

Apple has phased out the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro in recent years, but it has not released a larger iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement yet. Instead, it offer the 27-inch Studio Display, which can be connected to the Mac Studio or another Mac with Apple silicon, but it's not an all-in-one solution like the iMac.

Upcoming updates for the 24-inch iMac

Currently, the only all-in-one computer available from Apple is the 24-inch iMac. The current model, powered by the M1 chip, was released in April 2021. Gurman predicts that an updated model with a faster M3 chip will be released early next year. All of Apple's current silicon chips are made using TSMC's 5nm process, but the M3 chip is expected to move to a more advanced 3nm process, resulting in significant improvements in performance and power efficiency.

Introduction of new chips for the Mac Studio

Earlier this year, during WWDC 2023, Apple introduced new chips, the M2 Max and M2 Ultra, for its Apple Mac Studio desktop system. The physical design of the Mac Studio remained the same, but it received significant internal upgrades. Notably, the previous Mac Studio used an M1 chip.

The Mac Studio with the M2 Max chip from Apple is about 50% faster than the previous generation and four times faster than the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac. It boasts a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, up to 96 GB of memory, and 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The Mac Studio runs on macOS Ventura, which offers features like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, Handoff in FaceTime, Safari passkeys, and the Freeform app to help users be more productive and expressive.