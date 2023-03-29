Home Tech News Shehzada OTT release: Know when, where to watch Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film online

Shehzada OTT release: The Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer is going to get its digital debut very soon. Know when and where you can get to watch the action film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 29 2023, 20:51 IST
Know all about the Shehzada OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)
Although everyone may have their own preferences in terms of movie genres, a majority of people enjoy a typical Bollywood masala film that combines action, romance, and comedy. Additionally, watching the journey of an underdog and a classic 'hero' figure is always enjoyable. If you are someone who enjoys similar movies, there is some exciting news for you. The recent theatrical release, Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is going to be released digitally very soon. Check out when and where to watch the Shehzada OTT release.

Shehzada OTT release: Details

The action-entertainer is directed by Rohit Dhawan (son of famed director David Dhawan and brother of Varun Dhawan) and is co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (initialized as AVPL) starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The movie narrates a story about Bantu (played by Kartik Aaryan) who was born in a wealthy family but due to circumstances ends up in the household of a poor family. Now in the future, he is studying to be a lawyer but he is a rebel from within. His life, however, takes an unexpected turn when he finds out that his biological father has passed away and he has a claim to all his wealth. Alongside Aaryan and Sanon, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and others.

Initially, the film was scheduled for a release on February 10 but was pushed back by a week due to the success of Pathaan and eventually hit the theaters on February 17. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics.

The trailer of the movie was posted by T-Series and has received 71 million views, 793,000 likes and more than 43 thousand comments.

Shehzada OTT release: When to watch

According to reports, the action-entertainer film will be streaming starting April 1. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Saturday onwards.

Shehzada OTT release: Where to watch

The film will stream on Netflix. Do note that you will require a subscription to the platform in order to be able to watch the movie. The cheapest subscription for the platform is Rs. 199 which gets you one month access to all the content that you can watch from any mobile device.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 20:50 IST
