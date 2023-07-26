From Blaupunkt to Sansui, check out these top five 55-inch smart Android TVs

Are you looking to decorate your drawing room with 55 Inch TV, but confused which brand you should go for, here we list the top 5 55-inch TVs on a budget. These TVs will enhance your movie watching experience and even redefine the way you seek entertainment.

1. Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

First one in the list is Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV which is available on Flipkart with 42 % discount making its price fall to Rs. 31999 from Rs. 55999. The smart TV runs on Android 10 with a quad-core processor (A53 x 4-1.5 GHz) and Mali-G52MC1 graphic processor.

2. LG UQ7500 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2022 Edition

Second one on the list is this LG smart TV, which is available on Flipkart with 41% discount due to which you can buy this smart TV for just Rs. 41990 instead of Rs. 71990. It features a smart WebOS operating system powered by Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

3. Mi X Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Third one in the list is Mi X Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV on Flipkart it is available at the discount of 30 % making its price fall to Rs. 37999 from Rs. 54999. The TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for connectivity, along with built-in Wi-Fi for seamless internet access.

4. OnePlus Y1S Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Fourth one in the list is the OnePlus Y1S Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV , This smart TV is available on Flipkart with 24% initial discount making its price as down as 37999 from Rs. 49999. The TV is powered by a quad-core MT9612 processor and runs on the Android operating system.

5. Sansui 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

This 55-inch LED smart TV comes with Ultra HD (4K) resolution, Dolby Audio, and DTS Studio Sound. It is available on Flipkart with a 38% discount, making its price fall to Rs. 32990 from Rs. 53290.