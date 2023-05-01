Home Videos Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know

Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know

Samsung lovers can rejoice. New reports surrounding the release of their latest flagship smartphone, seem quite encouraging. As per the latest updates, Samsung Galaxy S24- a flagship device in Samsung's premium category is believed to be a formidable performance variant. Samsung Galaxy S24 could feature a faster processor than its predecessor. However, if leaks are to be believed, we already know many details about the devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 20:26 IST
First Published Date: 01 May, 20:26 IST
