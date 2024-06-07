Vivo Y200i - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the vivo Y200i in India has not been announced yet. This is the vivo Y200i base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Haohailan, Glacier White and Starry Night Black. The status of vivo Y200i is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.