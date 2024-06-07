Vivo Y200i - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

vivo Y200i is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Vivo Y200i Variants & Price

The price for the vivo Y200i in India has not been announced yet. This is the vivo Y200i base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Haohailan, Glacier White and Starry Night Black. The status of vivo Y200i is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

