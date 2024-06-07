 Vivo Y200i - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoY200i_Display_6.72inches(17.07cm)
VivoY200i_FrontCamera_8MP
VivoY200i_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39800/heroimage/161500-v2-vivo-y200i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY200i_3
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

vivo Y200i

vivo Y200i is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Haohailan Glacier White Starry Night Black
256 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y200i Variants & Price

The price for the vivo Y200i in India has not been announced yet.  This is the vivo Y200i base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Haohailan, Glacier White and Starry Night Black. The status of vivo Y200i is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.72 inches

Battery

6000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Vivo Y200i Latest Update

Vivo Y200i Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 44W: 50 % in 36 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Weight

    199 grams Below

  • Thickness

    7.99 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76 mm

  • Height

    165.70 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Colours

    Haohailan, Glacier White, Starry Night Black

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.58 %

  • Screen Size

    6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.48 %

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.6:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2408 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(CMOS image sensor)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Adreno 613

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone

Jun 07, 2024

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: 7 things to know about India’s most powerful foldable smartphone

May 20, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

May 18, 2024

Vivo V30e 5G launched in India: 10 things to know about this camera smartphone at 27,999

May 02, 2024

vivo Y200e 5G is now on sale! Price to specs, know all about this smartphone in brief

Feb 29, 2024
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
    Vivo Y200i
