Vivo V30e launching soon: Check specifications of the next Vivo smartphone coming to India

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V30 series in the mid-range market with some eye-catching camera specifications. Now, a rumour about the new V-series device has been circulating on the internet. The Vivo V30e is set to launch in India soon and the tipsters have already started sharing its leaked design and specifications. Recently, the Vivo V30e retail box image surfaced on the social media platform X, revealing its design. Know what the Vivo V30e will have in store for the users.

Also read: Vivo V30 Lite 4G launched globally

Vivo V30e design

According to a leaked image by Paras Guglani's post on X, The retail box of the Vivo V30e smartphone was leaked which showcases a curved display with a punch-hole camera in the centre. On the back, the smartphone was showcased with a dual-camera setup and a ring light-based flash alongside the camera sensors. On the sides, the Vivo V30e houses power and volume buttons in a metal-like frame. The tipster also revealed that the smartphone will be likely powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Additionally, the Vivo V30e is expected to run on Android 14.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo V30: Camera, design to performance, all the things you really wanted to know

Vivo V30e specifications

According to 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V30e is expected to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It may offer up to 256GB of internal storage with 8GB RAM. In terms of photography, the smartphone will likely feature a 64MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the Vivo V30e is expected to feature a 50 MP selfie camera. The device is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery which may support 44W fast charging.

Also read: Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro launched in India

Note that the specification of Vivo V30e is based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we will have to have to wait for the official launch to confirm the speculated features. Vivo has yet to announce a launch date for Vivo V30e. However, it is expected to be near.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!