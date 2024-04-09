Vivo T3x launch in India to take place soon; Check expected features, specs and more

After weeks of speculation, Vivo has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3x, is set to take place soon. The smartphone is likely to be part of the Vivo T3 smartphone lineup which already includes the Vivo T3 that launched in March this year. The teaser shared by Vivo also hints at the likely design of the smartphone, and the microsite on Flipkart hints at some of the features that may be offered.

Also Read: Vivo T3x tipped to launch in April - Check details

Vivo T3x teaser

As per the teaser shared by Vivo on X, the Vivo T3x will sport a large circular camera module, similar to the one present on the Realme 12 series. This camera module will house a dual-camera setup as well as an LED flash. The teaser also hints at a red colourway in a sparkling finish.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Switch on your turbo energy with the upcoming #vivoT3X 5G. Making its way to you soon.



Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjQaY6#GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/aYNU1cazpT — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 8, 2024

The microsite for the launch of the Vivo T3x is already live on Flipkart, and it confirms several details about the smartphone. It is confirmed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4nm SoC with an AnTuTu score of 560,000. While the company has not yet revealed which processor it will have under the hood, rumours suggest it get the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

Vivo says it will have a “Turbo battery” that will be revealed on April 15, and reports suggest it may be a 6000mAh battery which could last up to 2 days on a single charge. Other reported features include dual stereo speakers with support for an audio booster feature.

Also Read: Vivo T3 sale begins in India - All you need to know

Vivo T3x launch date

he Vivo T3x could launch in India in April, according to a 91mobiles Hindi report. While there is no confirmation about the exact launch date, reports hint that the launch may take place between April 19 - April 22.

Coming to the pricing, the report suggests that the Vivo T3x may be priced similarly to the Vivo T2x, which costs Rs. 11999 in India. Thus, it is likely that the Vivo T3x may cost between Rs. 12000 and Rs. 15000.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!