 Vivo Y17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y17

    Vivo Y17 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y17 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y17 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Vivo Y17 Price in India

    Vivo Y17 price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y17 is Rs.19,500 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y17 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 159.4 mm
    • Mineral Blue, Mystic Purple
    • 8.9 mm
    • 190.5 grams
    • 76.7 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1544 pixels
    • 81.91 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89 %
    • 268 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 19.3:9
    • 6.35 inches (16.13 cm)
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Vivo Y3s
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 24, 2019 (Official)
    • Y17
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.007 W/kg, Body: 0.752 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • No
    • Up to 113 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Vivo Y17