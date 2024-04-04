Vivo T3x tipped to launch in late April; Check rumoured features, price, release date and more

Just weeks after the launch of Vivo T3, the company is gearing up to launch another smartphone, the Vivo T3x. Although there is no official information, rumours suggest that the launch of the smartphone could take place soon. It is likely to be of either the budget or the mid-range segment and could sit above the T3 in Vivo's smartphone lineup. From features, and price to release date, know all about the rumoured Vivo T3x.

Vivo T3x launch date, price in India

As per a report by 91mobiles Hindi, the Vivo T3x could launch in India in April. Although no date has been confirmed, the report suggests that its launch could take place either on April 19 or April 22.

Coming to the pricing, the report suggests that the Vivo T3x may be priced similarly to the Vivo T2x, which costs Rs. 11999 in India. Thus, it is likely that the Vivo T3x may cost between Rs. 12000 and Rs. 15000.

Vivo T3x rumoured features

The Vivo T3x is rumoured to be the successor of the Vivo T2x and may build upon its features. For reference, the Vivo T2x features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera, while it also has an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Thus, it is likely that the Vivo T3x may have similar features, although it is just speculation. Only the official launch of the smartphone will reveal actual details about the device, something which isn't confirmed yet.

