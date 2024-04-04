 Vivo T3x tipped to launch in late April; Check rumoured features, price, release date and more | Mobile News

Vivo T3x tipped to launch in late April; Check rumoured features, price, release date and more

Vivo T3x, the successor to Vivo T2x, is rumoured to launch in India later this month. From features, and price to release date, know all about the Vivo T3x.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 16:31 IST
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Vivo T3
1/4 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3
2/4 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3
3/4 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Vivo T3
4/4 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3
Vivo T3x could launch in India soon, reports suggest. Check details. (Representative Image) (Vivo)

Just weeks after the launch of Vivo T3, the company is gearing up to launch another smartphone, the Vivo T3x. Although there is no official information, rumours suggest that the launch of the smartphone could take place soon. It is likely to be of either the budget or the mid-range segment and could sit above the T3 in Vivo's smartphone lineup. From features, and price to release date, know all about the rumoured Vivo T3x.

Vivo T3x launch date, price in India

As per a report by 91mobiles Hindi, the Vivo T3x could launch in India in April. Although no date has been confirmed, the report suggests that its launch could take place either on April 19 or April 22.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Coming to the pricing, the report suggests that the Vivo T3x may be priced similarly to the Vivo T2x, which costs Rs. 11999 in India. Thus, it is likely that the Vivo T3x may cost between Rs. 12000 and Rs. 15000.

Vivo T3x rumoured features

The Vivo T3x is rumoured to be the successor of the Vivo T2x and may build upon its features. For reference, the Vivo T2x features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera, while it also has an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

Thus, it is likely that the Vivo T3x may have similar features, although it is just speculation. Only the official launch of the smartphone will reveal actual details about the device, something which isn't confirmed yet.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 16:31 IST
