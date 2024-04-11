Vivo T3x 5G launch date confirmed in India: Check specs, features, price, more

The Vivo T3x 5G has been in talks for some time due to leaks and speculations. Now, the launch date for Vivo T3x is finally confirmed by Flipkart's microsite. The smartphone will be officially announced in India on April 17, 2024, at 12 PM. Along with the launch date, some of the Vivo T3x 5G specs and design was also revealed. If you have been waiting for this smartphone, then check out what the new Vivo smartphone has in store for the users.

Vivo T3x 5G launch date and specifications

According to Flipkart's microsite, the Vivo T3x 5G will be launched on April 17, 2024. Therefore, the smartphone is also expected to be a Flipkart-exclusive device. However, it will be also available on the Vivo website and other retail stores. In terms of design revealed by Flipkart, the Vivo T3x features a glossy back with a circular camera module housing dual camera sensors and an LED flash. Vivo also showcased the two colour options: Celestial Green and Celestial Bliss. On the front, the smartphone houses a front camera as well.

In terms of specs, the Vivo T3x 5G will be announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, leaks claim that the smartphone may also feature an Adreno GPU. According to 91Mobiles report, The Vivo T3x will likely sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come in three storage variants: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

For photography, the Vivo T3x 5G may support a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to feature an 8MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. Lastly, the smartphone will be launched under Rs.15000. However, note that specifications are based on leaks and the official details will be revealed on the date of launch. Therefore, we must till April 17 to confirm the mentioned details.

