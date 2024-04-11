 Vivo T3x 5G launch date confirmed in India: Check specs, features, price, more | Mobile News

Vivo T3x 5G launch date confirmed in India: Check specs, features, price, more

Vivo T3x 5G will launch on April 17, 2024, in India. Know what’s coming ahead of the official announcement.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 12:14 IST
Icon
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Vivo T3x 5G
1/5 The new Vivo T3 will make its debut on March 21, 2024 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment with some new feature offerings. The company recently launched the Vivo V30 series, now another new device is set to launch this week. Have a look at what’s expected to come with the new Vivo T3.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3x 5G
2/5 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3x 5G
3/5 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3x 5G
4/5 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Vivo T3x 5G
5/5 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3x 5G
icon View all Images
Vivo T3x 5G launch date announced! Check details (Flipkart)

The Vivo T3x 5G has been in talks for some time due to leaks and speculations. Now, the launch date for Vivo T3x is finally confirmed by Flipkart's microsite. The smartphone will be officially announced in India on April 17, 2024, at 12 PM.  Along with the launch date,  some of the Vivo T3x 5G specs and design was also revealed. If you have been waiting for this smartphone, then check out what the new Vivo smartphone has in store for the users.

Vivo T3x 5G launch date and specifications 

According to Flipkart's microsite, the Vivo T3x 5G will be launched on April 17, 2024. Therefore, the smartphone is also expected to be a Flipkart-exclusive device. However, it will be also available on the Vivo website and other retail stores. In terms of design revealed by Flipkart, the Vivo T3x features a glossy back with a circular camera module housing dual camera sensors and an LED flash. Vivo also showcased the two colour options: Celestial Green and Celestial Bliss. On the front, the smartphone houses a front camera as well.

Also read: Vivo T3 5G launched in India with 120Hz display

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of specs, the Vivo T3x 5G will be announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, leaks claim that the smartphone may also feature an Adreno GPU. According to 91Mobiles report, The Vivo T3x will likely sport a  6.72-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come in three storage variants: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. 

Also read: Vivo V30e launching soon

For photography, the Vivo T3x 5G may support a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to feature an 8MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. Lastly, the smartphone will be launched under Rs.15000. However, note that specifications are based on leaks and the official details will be revealed on the date of launch. Therefore, we must till April 17 to confirm the mentioned details.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 12:14 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Vivo T3x 5G launch date confirmed in India: Check specs, features, price, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide
smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
boAT ad
Hacked? boAT gets a ‘reality check’ with cyberattack affecting over 75 lakh users after ‘Better than Apple’ ad
Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Trending Stories

Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
simplify chat initiation
WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Tips and Tricks to survive in game till end
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11: Achieve a victory with these top 2 tips!
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: New details revealed about mystery character Jason
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards

    Trending News

    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
    Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
    WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
    simplify chat initiation
    GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
    GTA 6
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets