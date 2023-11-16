Samsung to unveil highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024: Reports

Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest innovation in the world of true wireless earbuds with the introduction of the "Galaxy Buds 3 Pro" in 2024. Renowned for its prowess in the audio device arena, the tech giant seems poised to deliver a high-end option as part of its audio lineup, according to a recent report from SamMobile.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's Successor on the Horizon

The imminent launch marks a significant development, coming a full year after the debut of Samsung's last flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which hit the market in late 2022. Previously, the original Galaxy Buds Pro made their entrance in early 2021, establishing a pattern of approximately 18 months between earbud releases. Although, contrary to expectations, the report suggests that the launch may not occur in the early months of 2024, but rather alongside the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 5.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While Samsung has not been dormant in the audio product sphere since 2022, with the recent release of the $99 Galaxy Buds FE that revives some of the best features from the 2020 Galaxy Buds+, the company has maintained relative silence in the high-end segment. In contrast, competitors like Google have been steadily enhancing the Pixel Buds Pro, and Apple has updated its AirPods Pro with USB-C and other improvements.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs. AirPods Pro 3

As the tech industry eagerly awaits Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, questions arise about its ability to outpace Apple's rumoured AirPods Pro 3 release. Moreover, speculation abounds regarding the fate of a non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 model. Has it been deemed unnecessary following the recent debut of the Galaxy Buds FE, or is Samsung adept at maintaining secrecy in the ever-evolving world of tech rumours? Only time will reveal the answers to these intriguing questions.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!