Icon
Home Wearables News Samsung to unveil highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024: Reports

Samsung to unveil highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024: Reports

Samsung plans to surprise tech enthusiasts with the launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024, a high-end addition to their audio lineup, breaking a year-long earbud release hiatus, according to recent reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 14:49 IST
Icon
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Samsung Galaxy Buds
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy Buds
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Buds
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Buds
icon View all Images
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are rumoured to launch in 2024. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest innovation in the world of true wireless earbuds with the introduction of the "Galaxy Buds 3 Pro" in 2024. Renowned for its prowess in the audio device arena, the tech giant seems poised to deliver a high-end option as part of its audio lineup, according to a recent report from SamMobile.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's Successor on the Horizon

The imminent launch marks a significant development, coming a full year after the debut of Samsung's last flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which hit the market in late 2022. Previously, the original Galaxy Buds Pro made their entrance in early 2021, establishing a pattern of approximately 18 months between earbud releases. Although, contrary to expectations, the report suggests that the launch may not occur in the early months of 2024, but rather alongside the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 5.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While Samsung has not been dormant in the audio product sphere since 2022, with the recent release of the $99 Galaxy Buds FE that revives some of the best features from the 2020 Galaxy Buds+, the company has maintained relative silence in the high-end segment. In contrast, competitors like Google have been steadily enhancing the Pixel Buds Pro, and Apple has updated its AirPods Pro with USB-C and other improvements.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs. AirPods Pro 3

As the tech industry eagerly awaits Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, questions arise about its ability to outpace Apple's rumoured AirPods Pro 3 release. Moreover, speculation abounds regarding the fate of a non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 model. Has it been deemed unnecessary following the recent debut of the Galaxy Buds FE, or is Samsung adept at maintaining secrecy in the ever-evolving world of tech rumours? Only time will reveal the answers to these intriguing questions.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 14:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon