 Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (un.a23si.065) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 57,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop now with free delivery.
Pure Silver
512 GB
Acer Aspire 5 A514-54 Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) (UN.A23SI.065) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop in India is Rs. 57,990.  It comes in the following colors: Pure Silver. The status of Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (un.a23si.065) Latest Update

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Features

    Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology Full HD 1920 x 1080 high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    328 x 230 x 17.9 mm

  • Colour

    Pure Silver

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    A514-54 (UN.A23SI.065)

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Memory Layout

    2*4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Pointing Device

    Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll and pinch. Swipes access charms, application commands

  • Keyboard

    83-/84-/87-key Acer FineTip keyboard with international language support

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
