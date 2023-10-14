Acer Aspire E15 E5 575 (nx.ge6si.030) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/linux) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire E15 E5 575 NX GE6SI 030 Laptop Acer Aspire E15 E5 575 NX GE6SI 030 Laptop is a Linux laptop, available price is Rs 39,892 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire E15 E5 575 NX GE6SI 030 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire E15 E5 575 NX GE6SI 030 Laptop now with free delivery.