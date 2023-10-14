 Acer Aspire Es1 533 (nx.gftsi.001) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop

Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 Processor , 3 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
AcerAspireES1-533(NX.GFTSI.001)Laptop(PentiumQuadCore/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_3Hrs
1/1 AcerAspireES1-533(NX.GFTSI.001)Laptop(PentiumQuadCore/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_3Hrs
Key Specs
₹27,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
3 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 27,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire ES1 ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 27,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire ES1 533 NX GFTSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 26,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Aspire Es1 533 Nx Gftsi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Hrs
Display Details
  • HD LED Backlit Display
  • LED
  • No
  • 100 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • ES1-533 (NX.GFTSI.001)
  • Acer
  • 64-bit
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 380 x 300 x 23 mm
  • Black
  • 2.4 Kg weight
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 1 DIMM
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • Digital Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • 1 Multi-format SD Card Reader
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, Charger Adapter, Warranty Card, User Manual
Performance
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel HD 505
  • Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200
Peripherals
  • No
  • Full-size Island Style With Numeric Keypad
  • TouchPad With Multi Touch Gesture Support
  • DVD-RW
  • DVD Writer
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
