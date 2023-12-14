Acer Nitro 5 An515 54 (nh.q59si.022) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor 12 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-58 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 022 Laptop in India is Rs. 74,490. At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 022 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,999. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian Black. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.