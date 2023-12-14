Acer Predator Helios 16 Ph16 71 (nh.qjrsi.003) Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop
Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i9 (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070) PH16-71, WQXGA Display, Abyssal Black, 2.6 KG
The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJRSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 199,990. At Amazon, the Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJRSI 003 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 178,499. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
