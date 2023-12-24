Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus launched; Check price, specifications and features now

Infinix, a notable player in the technology industry, introduces its latest innovation, the Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus. Priced at a starting INR 27,490, this laptop is available in three colors – Silver, Grey, and Blue, catering to the discerning preferences of consumers.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix Mobiles, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating that the Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus is designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Kapoor highlighted the laptop's seamless integration of advanced technology with a premium aesthetic, emphasizing Infinix's commitment to empowering the youth with high-performance devices that also boast an impressive design.

Under the hood, the INBOOK Y2 Plus is equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor, delivering exceptional performance and responsiveness. With up to 1 TB of SSD featuring PCIe3.0 for faster read and write speeds, the laptop ensures a smooth user experience. The device's 50Wh big battery supports 65W fast charging using PD 3.0 technology, providing 10 hours of web browsing and a multi-utility Type-C-to-Type-C fast charging feature that achieves 75% charge in just 60 minutes.

The laptop's standout features include a 15.6” vivid color-rich display with 83% sRGB Color Gamut, 260 NITS Brightness, and an impressive 82% Screen to Body Ratio. The Full HD resolution of 1920X1080 offers a visually immersive experience, complemented by Dual speakers with Stereo Surround Sound.

INBOOK Y2 Plus features a thin and light metal body, Aluminum Alloy Metal Craft Design, rugged brush metal design on the rear panel, ultra-narrow bezels, and a backlit keyboard for sleek aesthetics. The laptop also incorporates a 6.36” premium AG glass touchpad supporting multiple touch with gesture control and a responsive keyboard with 1.5 mm key depth and 5 ms response time.

Connectivity options abound with USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card slot, and a 3.5mm Headset and Microphone Jack. The laptop will be available for purchase on Flipkart, offering a compelling combination of a large display, robust battery, and premium design in its segment. The INBOOK Y2 Plus stands out as an ideal choice for users seeking a superior computing experience.

