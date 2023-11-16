 Apple Iphone 11 Pro 256gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 90,500 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A13 Bionic Processor , 3046 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 90,500.  This is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 90,500.  This is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver, Space Grey and Midnight Green.

Apple IPhone 11 Pro 256GB

(4 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Midnight Green
Apple Iphone 11 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • 3046 mAh
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 12 MP
  • Apple A13 Bionic
Battery
  • 3046 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 12 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)
  • IMX333, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
  • Dual
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Optical Image stabilization Audio Zoom Stereo recording
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
Design
  • Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Midnight Green
  • 144 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 4 meter), IP68
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 8.1 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 71.4 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • 19.5:9
  • 800 nits
  • OLED
  • 80.14 %
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • Yes
  • 463 ppi
General
  • Apple
  • September 20, 2019 (Official)
  • iOS v13.0
Multimedia
  • Lightning
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
  • 7 nm
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Apple A13 Bionic
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
  • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
  • No
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • NVMe
  • No
