Apple Iphone 13 Pro 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 129,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 3095 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.