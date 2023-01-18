 Apple Iphone 13 Pro 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 129,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 3095 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    9
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹129,900
    256 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3095 mAh
    iOS v15
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.129,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB is Rs.144,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 13 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3095 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3095 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • Yes
    • F1.5
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Exmor RS
    • Single
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
    • 203 grams
    • 71.5 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Gold, Silver, Graphite, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green
    • 146.7 mm
    Display
    • 457 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 19.5:9
    • 1000 nits
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 86.89 %
    • 1170 x 2532 pixels
    • OLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    General
    • Apple
    • September 17, 2021 (Official)
    • No
    • iPhone 13 Pro 256GB
    • iOS v15
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Lightning
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Apple A15 Bionic
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • 5 nm
    • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
    • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
    • 23.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • NVMe
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Apple Iphone 13 Pro 256gb