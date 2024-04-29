 Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: report | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: report

Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: report

Apple is in talks with OpenAI to use generative AI technology for new iPhone features. Discussions are ongoing about terms of potential agreement and integration into iOS 18. Apple has not finalized decisions and may also consider Google's Gemini chatbot.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 08:45 IST
Icon
Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features
Apple Inc is in discussions with OpenAI to use generative AI technology for new iPhone features. (AFP)
Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features
Apple Inc is in discussions with OpenAI to use generative AI technology for new iPhone features. (AFP)

(Reuters) -Apple Inc has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup's generative AI technology to power some new features being introduced in the iPhone later this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The companies have begun discussing terms of a potential agreement and how OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple's next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported last month that Apple was in talks to license Google's Gemini chatbot for new iPhone features.

Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc's Google or pick another provider entirely, the Bloomberg report said.

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which are weaving them into products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February that the company was investing "significantly" in generative AI and would reveal more about its plans to put the technology to use later this year.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 08:45 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ipad air 2024 may skip mini-led display- here's what to expect from apple event on may 7 ios 18 release: launch timeline revealed ahead of apple wwdc 2024 - all the details how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root chatgpt in iphones? apple renews talks with openai for adding generative ai features in ios 18 update ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple how to hide your instagram online status from others elon musk brings community notes to indian x users before elections- what is it and why is it important beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works 20 years of mac os x: in pics
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets