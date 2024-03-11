 Xiaomi 14: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 8, here are 6 alternatives to consider | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 8, here are 6 alternatives to consider

Xiaomi 14 faces stiff competition from iPhone 15, Pixel 8, and others in the compact flagship arena. Explore their features and find your perfect match.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 19:23 IST
Icon
Xiaomi
iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 to OnePlus 12, check top 6 alternatives of Xiaomi 14. (Xiaomi)
Xiaomi
iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 to OnePlus 12, check top 6 alternatives of Xiaomi 14. (Xiaomi)

In a market flooded with oversized flagships, Xiaomi's compact-sized contender, the Xiaomi 14, has emerged as a strong player, featuring a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a triple 50MP camera setup co-engineered with Leica. Packed with flagship-level specs and priced at Rs. 69,999, it offers excellent value for money. However, it's not without its competitors. Let's take a closer look at five competing smartphones that are worth considering.

Products included in this article

10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Blue
(820)
₹71,499 ₹79,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Vivo x100 (Asteroid Black,512 GB) (16 GB RAM)
₹65,999 ₹74,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12 (Flowy Emerald, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)
(538)
₹69,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Amber Yellow, 8GB, 256GB Storage)
(22)
₹79,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 71,499
Vivo x100 (Asteroid Black,512 GB) (16 GB RAM) - ₹ 65,999
OnePlus 12 (Flowy Emerald, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) 4.5/5 ₹ 69,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Amber Yellow, 8GB, 256GB Storage) 3.3/5 ₹ 79,999
Hide List

iPhone 15

B0CHX2F5QT-1

Priced slightly higher at Rs. 79,999 (available below Rs. 70,000 online), the iPhone 15 boasts a more compact design at 147.6 mm, a 6.1-inch FHD OLED display, and Apple's A16 Bionic chip. Despite a 60Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 15 stands out with its clean iOS operating system, a new 48MP camera, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The iPhone 15, with its elegant design, promises consistent smooth performance.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 launched today: Check out specs, features, price, more

Google Pixel 8

With a slightly higher price tag and no charger in the box, the Google Pixel 8 appeals to photography enthusiasts. Its 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera with computational photography magic, and Google's Tensor G3 chip make it a compelling option. The Pixel 8, while lacking in charging speed, offers a clean UI, seven years of Android updates, and a distinctive Pixel design.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X100

B07WFPKPYM-2

The Vivo X100, focusing on camera excellence, features a collaboration with Zeiss, resulting in a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The device, equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, lacks wireless charging but compensates with a striking design, IP68 dust, and water resistance, and a 120W wired charging speed.

OnePlus 12

B0CQPP6JTH-3

For those prioritising specs, the OnePlus 12 emerges as a formidable rival to the Xiaomi 14. With a large 6.82-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and high-megapixel cameras co-engineered with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 12 aims to overshadow its competition. A massive 5,400mAh battery and 100W wired charging contribute to its appeal, albeit with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.

Also read: Top 5 phones of 2024: Google Pixels to Apple iPhones, here's what you can expect

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Despite its 2022 debut, the Pixel 7 Pro remains a strong contender, offering Google's signature computational photography. The 50MP telephoto sensor, 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide deliver impressive shots. The clean Android UI, coupled with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery, positions the Pixel 7 Pro as a reliable option, even outshining its successor, the Pixel 8, in some aspects.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

B0CQYGPGPP-4

Launched in January as part of Samsung's 2024 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G boasts AI-centric features, extended battery life, and a promised seven years of OS updates. With a versatile 50MP main lens, the rear camera setup includes a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. AI-powered editing tools, such as an image eraser, enhance photo quality. The Samsung Galaxy S24's Galaxy AI goes beyond photo editing, offering live translation and improved note-taking and transcription capabilities, making it a versatile companion for various tasks.

In a market saturated with options, each of these challengers brings unique features and strengths, providing consumers with a variety of choices when considering their next smartphone purchase.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 17:57 IST
Home Mobile News Xiaomi 14: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 8, here are 6 alternatives to consider
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets