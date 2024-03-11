Xiaomi 14: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 8, here are 6 alternatives to consider

In a market flooded with oversized flagships, Xiaomi's compact-sized contender, the Xiaomi 14, has emerged as a strong player, featuring a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a triple 50MP camera setup co-engineered with Leica. Packed with flagship-level specs and priced at Rs. 69,999, it offers excellent value for money. However, it's not without its competitors. Let's take a closer look at five competing smartphones that are worth considering. Products included in this article 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Blue (820) 12% OFF Vivo x100 (Asteroid Black,512 GB) (16 GB RAM) OnePlus 12 (Flowy Emerald, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) (538) Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Amber Yellow, 8GB, 256GB Storage) (22)

iPhone 15

Priced slightly higher at Rs. 79,999 (available below Rs. 70,000 online), the iPhone 15 boasts a more compact design at 147.6 mm, a 6.1-inch FHD OLED display, and Apple's A16 Bionic chip. Despite a 60Hz refresh rate, the iPhone 15 stands out with its clean iOS operating system, a new 48MP camera, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The iPhone 15, with its elegant design, promises consistent smooth performance.

Google Pixel 8

With a slightly higher price tag and no charger in the box, the Google Pixel 8 appeals to photography enthusiasts. Its 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera with computational photography magic, and Google's Tensor G3 chip make it a compelling option. The Pixel 8, while lacking in charging speed, offers a clean UI, seven years of Android updates, and a distinctive Pixel design.

Vivo X100

The Vivo X100, focusing on camera excellence, features a collaboration with Zeiss, resulting in a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The device, equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip, lacks wireless charging but compensates with a striking design, IP68 dust, and water resistance, and a 120W wired charging speed.

OnePlus 12

For those prioritising specs, the OnePlus 12 emerges as a formidable rival to the Xiaomi 14. With a large 6.82-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and high-megapixel cameras co-engineered with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 12 aims to overshadow its competition. A massive 5,400mAh battery and 100W wired charging contribute to its appeal, albeit with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Despite its 2022 debut, the Pixel 7 Pro remains a strong contender, offering Google's signature computational photography. The 50MP telephoto sensor, 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide deliver impressive shots. The clean Android UI, coupled with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery, positions the Pixel 7 Pro as a reliable option, even outshining its successor, the Pixel 8, in some aspects.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Launched in January as part of Samsung's 2024 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G boasts AI-centric features, extended battery life, and a promised seven years of OS updates. With a versatile 50MP main lens, the rear camera setup includes a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. AI-powered editing tools, such as an image eraser, enhance photo quality. The Samsung Galaxy S24's Galaxy AI goes beyond photo editing, offering live translation and improved note-taking and transcription capabilities, making it a versatile companion for various tasks.

In a market saturated with options, each of these challengers brings unique features and strengths, providing consumers with a variety of choices when considering their next smartphone purchase.