Icon
Home Photos Tablets to fit Rs. 25,000 Budget: Check Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Xiaomi Pad 5 to Lenovo Tab P12 and more

Tablets to fit Rs. 25,000 Budget: Check Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Xiaomi Pad 5 to Lenovo Tab P12 and more

The year's gone and still stuck on the best tablet to buy within your budget? Check the Lenovo Tab P11, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and more options all under Rs. 25,000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 18:57 IST
Icon
Tablets
Tablets to fit Rs. 25,000 Budget: The old year's gone and the new year hasn't quite sunk in yet so the time is just right to upgrade your tech wardrobe to be prepared for whatever 2024 will throw at you. What's more the year-end sales have continued into the new year in some cases so if you were looking for a budget purchase then look no further.  Check the "best tablets under Rs. 25,000" list and pick the best option for gifting or personal use. Check the Best Tablets under Rs. 25,000: (Pexels)

Products included in this article

icon22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
(2,027)
₹23,999 ₹30,999
Buy now
icon17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
(45)
₹22,990 ₹27,999
Buy now
icon35% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000x1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN)
(730)
₹24,999 ₹39,000
Buy now
icon30% OFF
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch, 3K Display| 8 GB, 256 GB (Expandable Up to 1 TB)| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (ZACH0090IN)
(58)
₹28,999 ₹42,000
Buy now
icon31% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860| 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.5K+ Display (10.95-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
(4,266)
₹25,998 ₹37,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray 4.4/5 ₹ 23,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray 3.8/5 ₹ 22,990
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000x1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN) 4.1/5 ₹ 24,999
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch, 3K Display| 8 GB, 256 GB (Expandable Up to 1 TB)| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (ZACH0090IN) 4.3/5 ₹ 28,999
Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860| 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.5K+ Display (10.95-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray 4.5/5 ₹ 25,998
Hide List
1/6 Tablets to fit Rs. 25,000 Budget: The old year's gone and the new year hasn't quite sunk in yet so the time is just right to upgrade your tech wardrobe to be prepared for whatever 2024 will throw at you. What's more the year-end sales have continued into the new year in some cases so if you were looking for a budget purchase then look no further.  Check the "best tablets under Rs. 25,000" list and pick the best option for gifting or personal use. Check the Best Tablets under Rs. 25,000: (Pexels)
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: This tab is equipped with a multi- layered Samsung Knox security platform and features a 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60 Hz refresh rate. Its powered by an Octa- Core processor and is backed by a 7040mAh battery which gives a video playback time of up to 13 hours. Sporting an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, it features Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound for best sound quality. (Samsung)
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: This tab is equipped with a multi- layered Samsung Knox security platform and features a 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60 Hz refresh rate. Its powered by an Octa- Core processor and is backed by a 7040mAh battery which gives a video playback time of up to 13 hours. Sporting an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, it features Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound for best sound quality. (Samsung)
B0B3JK8YQW-1
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: Powered by an Octa- Core processor coupled with 8GB Ram, this tablet features an 11.0-inch LCD display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate. It sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. Backed by a 7040mAh battery with a 15W power adapter, this tablet runs on Android 13 and it has PC level multitasking which enables users to work on up to three apps in split- screen mode simultaneously. (Samsung)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: Powered by an Octa- Core processor coupled with 8GB Ram, this tablet features an 11.0-inch LCD display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate. It sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. Backed by a 7040mAh battery with a 15W power adapter, this tablet runs on Android 13 and it has PC level multitasking which enables users to work on up to three apps in split- screen mode simultaneously. (Samsung)
B0CJ38X1BQ-2
Icon
Lenovo Tab P11
Lenovo Tab P11: Featuring an 11.5-inch IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, this tablet is backed with a 7700 mAh battery which gives 10 hours of video playback time and 20W fast charging support. It is powered byMediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor paired with 6GB RAM and  128GB internal storage.It also features 4 speakers with Dolby Audio for a great sound experience. (Lenovo)
image caption
4/6 Lenovo Tab P11: Featuring an 11.5-inch IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, this tablet is backed with a 7700 mAh battery which gives 10 hours of video playback time and 20W fast charging support. It is powered byMediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor paired with 6GB RAM and  128GB internal storage.It also features 4 speakers with Dolby Audio for a great sound experience. (Lenovo)
B0CGTVSHB2-3
Icon
Lenovo Tab P12
Lenovo Tab P12: It sports a 12.7-inch LCD with a 3K resolution display. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it comes with a 8GB main camera with RGB sensor and a 13MP front ultra-wide camera. Backed with a 10200 mAh battery with 30W quick charging support, it features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 version for superior connectivity. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Lenovo Tab P12: It sports a 12.7-inch LCD with a 3K resolution display. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it comes with a 8GB main camera with RGB sensor and a 13MP front ultra-wide camera. Backed with a 10200 mAh battery with 30W quick charging support, it features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 version for superior connectivity. (Amazon)
B0CKYQLX72-4
Icon
Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi Pad 5: It features a 10.9-inch display WQHD + IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 650 nits peak brightness. The tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera at the front and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-Core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a massive 8720 mAh battery and is supported by 22.5W fast charging. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Xiaomi Pad 5: It features a 10.9-inch display WQHD + IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 650 nits peak brightness. The tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera at the front and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-Core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a massive 8720 mAh battery and is supported by 22.5W fast charging. (Amazon)
B09XXZXQC1-5
First Published Date: 08 Jan, 18:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon