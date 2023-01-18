 Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 123,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor, 3969 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB now with free delivery.
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹123,900
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3969 mAh
    iOS v13.0
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB price in India starts at Rs.123,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB is Rs.132,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3969 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 3969 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    Design
    • 158 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 4 meter), IP68
    • 226 grams
    • Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Midnight Green
    • 77.8 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • 84.19 %
    • 1242 x 2688 pixels
    • 456 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 800 nits
    • OLED
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • Yes with notch
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • No
    • iOS v13.0
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 20, 2019 (Official)
    • iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB
    • Apple
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Yes
    • Lightning
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 1.16 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • Apple A13 Bionic
    • Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max 256gb