Apple's “Let Loose” event video for new iPads will be streamed for about 35 minutes, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman. Know what’s coming and when and where to watch the event video.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 06 2024, 09:24 IST
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air launch event to last for about 35 minutes: Report
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air launch event to last for about 35 minutes: Report
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air launch event to last for about 35 minutes: Report
Apple iPad launch event video length leaked, check details. (Apple)

Apple will reportedly launch its new generation of iPad Pro and iPad Air tomorrow, May 7, 2024, at the “Let Loose” event. However, the event will be a pre-recorded video just like last year's ‘Spooky Fast' event for launching Macbook devices. Now, a new report about the iPad launch event has surfaced which claims the entire length of the video would be about 35 minutes. Know what Apple Analyst said about tomorrow's event.

Apple iPad launch event

According to Mark Gurman's Newsletter report, the Apple “Let Loose” event video for launching new generation of iPads would be streamed online on May 7, 2024. It was highlighted that the video length is reportedly 35 minutes which is similar to October's launch event for Macbooks. This year, we may witness a new lineup for iPad Air and iPad Pro, both of which are speculated to come with several upgrades.

For iPad Pro, experts believe that Apple may be introducing the new OLED displays. The device is also expected to be powered by the M4 chip to support powerful performance, including on-device artificial intelligence. Furthermore, tipster speculates that there will be several hardware upgrades in CPU and GPU. However, the AI features for all Apple devices will not be revealed until the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10, 2024.

Apart from iPad Pro models, we will also be seeing the new generation of iPad Air which may be powered by the M2 chip. Additionally, there will be a new 12.9-inch display size for the iPad Air. We may also see the new Apple Pencil with a haptic feedback feature and Magic Keyboard. However, note that the specifications and upgrades of upcoming iPads are based on leaks. Therefore, will have to wait a day more to confirm if they are true or not.

When and where to watch the Apple Let Loose event

In India, the Apple Let Loose event will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the event video from the Apple website, YouTube channel, and on the Apple TV app.

First Published Date: 06 May, 09:23 IST
