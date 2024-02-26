9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera

Products included in this article 9% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,12GB+1TB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,617) 21% OFF realme narzo 60X 5G（Stellar Green,6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge (8,386) 20% OFF iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 12Gb Ram, 256Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Ag Glass Design, Blue (3,724) 40% OFF HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display | 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera | Segment First Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen | Without Charger (2,371) 18% OFF Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger (977) 28% OFF TECNO Phantom X2 5G Stardust Grey (8GB RAM,256GB Storage) | World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor | Dual Curved AMOLED Display | 64MP RGBW Camera (815) 55% OFF Motorola razr 40 (Summer Lilac, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13 (378) 20% OFF Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Meteorite Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos (6,422) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - (Product) RED (25,863)

Are you a photography enthusiast? Even if you're not, the allure of having a high-quality camera in your pocket is undeniable. In today's world, where capturing moments and professional-grade photography has become a part of our daily lives, smartphones are rapidly evolving. The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to own a phone with an impressive camera. With a budget of under Rs. 60,000, you can find a plethora of options that don't compromise on camera quality.

The smartphone market is brimming with options, making it quite a challenge to pick the right one. But fret not; whether you're an amateur shutterbug or a social media influencer, there's a phone out there for you. In this range, you can expect phones that offer not just good camera specifications on paper but also outstanding real-world performance. These phones boast features like multiple lens setups, high megapixel counts, advanced image processing capabilities, and various shooting modes, ensuring that every picture you take is nothing short of extraordinary.

Moreover, the phones under Rs. 60,000 aren't just about the camera. They balance the act by offering a holistic package of performance, display, battery life, and user experience. We understand that choosing the right phone can be overwhelming, so we've curated a list of the top 9 phones that stand out in the camera department. These devices have been handpicked based on their camera prowess, overall performance, and user reviews.

As the demand for high-quality mobile photography increases, manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this price segment. From night photography to portrait shots, wide-angle frames to macro details, these phones can do it all. We will take you through each phone's camera specifications, additional features, and why they deserve a spot in the top 9. By the end of this guide, you'll have a clear idea of which phone under Rs. 60,000 can meet your photography needs, ensuring that your next shot is as stunning as it can be. So, let's dive into the world of mobile photography and find your perfect companion.

realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,12GB+1TB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera

B0C787GXXR-1

The realme narzo 60 Pro boasts an ultra-smooth 120 Hz Super AMOLED curved display, ensuring a visually stunning experience whether you're gaming or streaming. Its massive 12GB RAM paired with an expansive 1TB storage capacity stands out in the market, offering seamless multitasking and ample space for all your apps, games, and media. A standout feature is the 100 MP OIS camera, designed to elevate your photography experience. This high-resolution camera, coupled with optical image stabilization, ensures that every shot you take is sharp, detailed, and vibrant. Whether it's a picturesque landscape or a fast-paced event, the camera captures it all with precision and clarity.

The curved display not only adds to the aesthetics but also enhances the ergonomic feel, making it comfortable to hold for extended periods. This phone is a perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced camera technology, making it an ideal choice for those who want a top-tier smartphone experience without compromising on any front.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display

Display: 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display

Camera: 100 MP OIS Camera

RAM & Storage: 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage

Pros Cons 5G-enabled smartphone Outdated USB Type C 2.0 charging port Huge battery capacity Optical zoom and ultrawide cameras are missing 67W fast charging support No micro SD card slot Fluid AMOLED screen with 1B colors Selfie camera records only 1080p resolution video High 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support No reverse or wireless charging support Latest Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 Missing an audio jack 4K video recording with gyro-EIS support No dust and water resistance Double-reinforced glass protection

2. realme narzo 60X 5G（Stellar Green,6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

B0CGDQRR9Y-2

The realme narzo 60X 5G in Stellar Green is a vibrant and powerful smartphone that delivers a high-quality experience at an affordable price. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to an impressive 2TB, ensuring you never run out of space for your photos, videos, and apps. The 50 MP AI Primary Camera is a highlight, offering stunning photography capabilities. It captures images with incredible detail and clarity, and the AI enhancements ensure that every shot is optimized for color and composition. This camera is perfect for capturing life's moments in their true essence. Another significant feature is the 33W SuperVOOC Charge, which provides lightning-fast charging, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected throughout the day. This fast charging capability, combined with a robust battery life, means you can rely on your phone to last through your busiest days. The realme narzo 60X 5G stands out with its sleek design and ergonomic build, making it comfortable to hold and use.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G (Stellar Green,6GB,128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory

External Memory: Up to 2TB

Camera: 50 MP AI Primary Camera

Charging: 33W Supervooc Charge

RAM & Storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

Pros Cons AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Ultra-wide camera is lacking MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC for smooth performance Not the best performer in low-light images In-display fingerprint sensor 30W charging speeds are slow 5G support Android 13 out of the box Leather back and lightweight design Long-lasting 5,000mAh battery

3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 12Gb Ram, 256Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Ag Glass Design, Blue

B07WHRBD95-3

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G in Dark Storm boasts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, providing top-tier performance for all your gaming and multitasking needs. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure smooth operation and ample space for apps and media. This phone is a dream for gamers, thanks to its Independent Gaming Chip, which enhances your gaming experience with improved graphics and responsiveness. The Flagship 50MP OIS Camera is another standout feature. Whether you're capturing landscapes or portrait shots, the camera delivers stunning clarity and detail. The optical image stabilisation ensures that your photos and videos are sharp, even in shaky conditions. This phone is designed for those who demand high-quality photography alongside their gaming adventures. The AG Glass Design in the Dark Storm color gives the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G a sleek and premium look. It's comfortable to hold and use, making it a great companion for both work and play.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 12Gb Ram, 256Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Features: Independent Gaming Chip

Camera: Flagship 50MP OIS Camera

Design: AG Glass Design

RAM & Storage: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Pros Cons Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor May be pricey Independent Gaming Chip Limited software updates compared to some competitors Flagship 50MP OIS Camera Potentially heavy gaming-focused design High-quality AG Glass Design No IP rating for water/dust resistance 12GB RAM for smooth performance Could be bulkier than average smartphones

4. HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display | 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera | Segment First Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen | Without Charger

B0CG128DJK-4

The HONOR 90 boasts an impressive 12GB of RAM coupled with a massive 512GB storage, ensuring a seamless experience whether you're multitasking, gaming, or storing extensive media libraries. The device's standout feature is India's first Eye Risk-Free Display, which promises a comfortable viewing experience even after prolonged use, safeguarding your eyes against strain. Photography enthusiasts will be captivated by the dual camera setup: a 200MP Main Camera and a 50MP Selfie Camera. This combination delivers exceptional photo quality, capturing intricate details and vibrant colours. Whether you're a professional photographer or a selfie lover, the HONOR 90 caters to all your photographic needs with precision and clarity. The phone's segment-first Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also enhances the immersive experience of the display. It's a feature that distinguishes the HONOR 90 in its class, offering both a luxurious feel and a practical, user-friendly interface. Note that the device comes without a charger, aligning with the growing trend of sustainable packaging and product delivery.

Specifications of HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display

Display: External AMOLED Display, 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display

Camera: 64MP Main Camera

Operating System: Android 13

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Pros Cons Unique foldable design Price might be high due to design External AMOLED Display Potentially less durable due to folding mechanism High refresh rate (144Hz) AMOLED display Limited battery life due to two screens 64MP Main Camera Limited upgradeability Android 13 OS Potentially bulky in folded state 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage

5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger

B0BXD3CDP8-5

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, ample for handling intensive apps and storing large amounts of data. This device stands out with its 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS), a feature designed to deliver stabilised and clear photos, particularly in dynamic situations or low-light environments. The phone's IP67 rating ensures durability against dust and water, making it a reliable companion for your adventures. In addition, the incorporation of Gorilla Glass 5 adds another layer of resilience against everyday wear and tear. Another notable feature is the Voice Focus, which enhances call clarity by cutting down background noise, a boon in noisy environments. What makes the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G unique is its combination of advanced camera technology, robust build quality, and user-friendly features, all within an attractively priced package.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS)

Display: Eye Risk-Free Display, Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen

Camera: 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera

Features: Without Charger

RAM & Storage: 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage

Pros Cons Eye Risk-Free Display May lack Google Mobile Services High-resolution 200MP Main Camera Higher price segment Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen Potentially heavy due to large screen 12GB + 512GB high memory and storage Limited global availability

6. TECNO Phantom X2 5G Stardust Grey (8GB RAM,256GB Storage) | World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor | Dual Curved AMOLED Display | 64MP RGBW Camera

B0BPS3DCC7-6

The TECNO Phantom X2 5G, equipped with 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of storage, caters to both efficiency and capacity, ensuring a smooth user experience and ample space for all your digital needs. The highlight of this device is the world's first 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, offering unparalleled speed and performance, making it a perfect choice for tech enthusiasts and power users. The Dual Curved AMOLED Display is a visual treat, offering vivid colours and deep contrasts, which enhances everything from everyday browsing to video streaming. This feature, combined with the elegant design of the phone, makes for an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. It boasts a 64MP RGBW Camera that captures stunning, high-resolution images with exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. Whether you're capturing landscapes, portraits, or candid moments, the camera's performance is top-notch, ensuring that every shot is gallery-worthy.

Processor: World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor

Display: Dual Curved AMOLED Display

Camera: 64MP RGBW Camera

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Camera: 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS)

Features: IP67, Gorilla Glass 5, Voice Focus, Without Charger

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Pros Cons 50 MP OIS Camera Mid-range processor IP67 rating for dust and water resistance May not have the most premium build Gorilla Glass 5 for durability Could have bloatware in software Voice Focus feature Not the highest screen refresh rate 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage

7. Motorola razr 40 (Summer Lilac, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13

B0C7QLL8QJ-7

The Motorola razr 40 features a unique, compact design with an external AMOLED display for quick access to notifications and functions, making it exceptionally user-friendly and convenient. Inside, the device unfolds to reveal a stunning 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz display, providing an expansive and fluid visual experience, perfect for streaming, gaming, or browsing. The combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage ensures that the phone operates smoothly, handling everything from daily tasks to more demanding applications without a hitch. The 64MP Main Camera is another highlight, offering the ability to capture high-quality images and videos with ease. Whether you're a professional photographer or a casual user, the camera's capabilities are sure to impress. The inclusion of features like Night Vision mode allows for excellent photography even in low-light conditions. Running on the latest Android 13, the Motorola razr 40 offers a clean and intuitive user interface, along with the promise of timely updates.

Specifications of Motorola razr 40 (Summer Lilac, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Processor: World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor

Display: Dual Curved AMOLED Display

Camera: 64MP RGBW Camera

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Pros Cons World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor Brand not as well-known as competitors Dual Curved AMOLED Display Limited after-sales service in some regions 64MP RGBW Camera Software updates might be less frequent

8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Meteorite Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos

B09Q19BMSP-8

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone comes equipped with 8GB RAM and a substantial 256GB storage, providing ample space and ensuring smooth operation. The Snapdragon 888 processor at its heart guarantees top-notch performance, whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking. One of the most striking features of this phone is its 120W HyperCharge technology, a game-changer in the realm of smartphone charging. This feature allows the device to power up at an exceptionally fast rate, reducing downtime and keeping you connected throughout your day. The phone's support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further elevates your multimedia experience, offering cinematic quality audio and visuals right in the palm of your hand.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G also stands out for its camera capabilities. The device boasts a high-end camera setup, capable of capturing stunning images and videos with remarkable clarity and color accuracy. Whether you're an aspiring photographer or a social media enthusiast, this phone's camera is sure to meet and exceed your expectations. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is a perfect blend of power, performance, and cutting-edge features. It's designed for users who demand excellence in every aspect of their smartphone experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Meteorite Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Charging: 120W HyperCharge

Features: Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Pros Cons Snapdragon 888 processor Potentially heavy and bulky 120W HyperCharge MIUI might have bloatware Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Design may not appeal to everyone

9. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - (Product) RED

B09G99CW2N-9

The Apple iPhone 13 offers ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The A15 Bionic chip ensures a seamless and efficient performance, whether you're playing graphics-intensive games or handling demanding applications. The 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses work in tandem with sophisticated computational photography techniques to deliver stunning images in any lighting condition. The Photographic Styles and Cinematic mode add further creative control, allowing users to capture photos and videos with a professional touch. The Super Retina XDR display offers vivid, bright, and sharp visuals, making everything from reading texts to watching movies a pleasure. The Ceramic Shield front cover provides added durability, and the IP68 water and dust resistance rating ensures the phone can withstand the elements. Beyond its technical prowess, the iPhone 13 in (Product) RED supports a noble cause, contributing to the Global Fund to fight pandemics. It's ideal for those who seek a blend of premium performance, exceptional camera capabilities, and a commitment to social responsibility.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - (Product) RED

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Processor: A15 Bionic chip

Camera: Dual 12MP system (Ultra Wide and Wide)

Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth

Design: Ceramic Shield, water and dust resistance (IP68)

Battery: Up to 19 hours video playback

Storage: 128GB

Operating System: iOS 15, upgradable

Pros Cons A15 Bionic chip for high performance Higher price range Advanced dual-camera system No expandable storage Ceramic Shield front for durability Limited customization in iOS Up to 19 hours of video playback No high refresh rate display

3 Best Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme Narzo 60 Pro 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display 100 MP OIS Camera 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage Realme Narzo 60X 5G 50 MP AI Primary Camera 33W Supervooc Charge 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 2TB iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor Independent Gaming Chip 50MP OIS Camera Motorola Razr 40 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display 64MP Main Camera External AMOLED Display HONOR 90 Eye Risk-Free Display 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) IP67 Rating 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage TECNO Phantom X2 5G 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor Dual Curved AMOLED Display 64MP RGBW Camera Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Snapdragon 888 Processor 120W HyperCharge Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos Apple iPhone 13 A15 Bionic chip Advanced dual-camera system iOS 15, upgradable

Best value for money product

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is a technologically advanced smartphone, tailored for users seeking a blend of style and high-end performance. At its core lies the cutting-edge 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display, offering an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and fluid motion. This feature is especially appealing to gamers and video enthusiasts who crave smooth visuals. Adding to its allure is the remarkable 100 MP OIS Camera, a dream for photography lovers. This high-resolution camera ensures crisp, detailed photos and stable video recording, even in motion. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro doesn't shy away in terms of memory and storage, boasting a generous 12GB RAM coupled with an extensive 1TB of storage space. This combination ensures seamless multitasking and ample room for all your apps, media, and documents. Its design is both sleek and modern, appealing to users who value both aesthetics and functionality in their devices.

Best overall product

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G emerges as a robust contender in the mid-range smartphone market, balancing performance, durability, and camera capabilities. Its standout feature is the 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS), which guarantees sharp, stable images and videos, making it an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts. The IP67 rating for dust and water resistance adds a layer of durability, ensuring the device can withstand splashes and dust, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Another significant feature is its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, providing smooth performance and ample space for apps and media. The Galaxy A54 5G also boasts a striking design, combining aesthetics with practicality. Its 5G capability ensures that users stay connected with the fastest available network speeds, making it a suitable choice for those who prioritize connectivity and speed. Whether for work or play, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers a balanced package of features for its price range.

How to find the best phone under ₹ 60000 to click perfect photos?

Finding the best phone under ₹60,000 for perfect photography requires a blend of research and understanding your personal photography needs. Start by identifying key camera features that are crucial for your style of photography. If you're into landscape photography, for instance, a wide or ultra-wide lens is essential. For portrait photography, look for phones with a good depth sensor or telephoto lens. Important features include high-resolution sensors, optical image stabilization (OIS), and advanced autofocus systems. Also, consider the software capabilities like AI enhancements and special modes such as night or portrait mode, which can significantly boost your photography experience.

The next step is to delve into reviews and user feedback. This can be a treasure trove of practical insights. Look for reviews that specifically focus on camera performance, including image and video quality in various lighting conditions. Pay attention to comparisons with other phones in the same price range. Additionally, watching video reviews and camera samples on platforms like YouTube can give you a real sense of the camera's capabilities and user interface.

Don't overlook the importance of other phone features. While the camera might be your primary focus, aspects like battery life, processing power, display quality, and storage capacity will affect your overall experience. A phone with a great camera but poor battery life can be frustrating for outdoor photography sessions. Similarly, a phone with limited storage could be a bottleneck for storing high-resolution images and videos. Opt for a phone that strikes a good balance between camera prowess and overall performance.

Finally, consider the brand and post-purchase support. Brands with a reputation for regular software updates can enhance the camera's performance over time and add new features. Also, consider the availability of service centers and warranty terms, as these factors can significantly impact your long-term user experience. By taking a comprehensive approach that weighs camera capabilities, user reviews, overall phone performance, and brand reliability, you can find the perfect phone under ₹60,000 to elevate your photography journey.