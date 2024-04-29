 Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures | Tech News
Apple is gearing up for its May 7 event, where it will unveil updates to its iPad lineup and accessories. The new Apple Pencil will feature haptic feedback, providing a more lifelike drawing experience, and introducing new gestures for enhanced versatility.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 11:35 IST
Apple's new Pencil introduces haptic feedback for a more immersive experience. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to as the tech giant gears up for its May 7 event. In addition to showcasing the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Apple will unveil updates to its lineup of accessories, including the highly anticipated new generation of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Haptic Feedback for a Realistic Experience

According to reports fromBloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new Apple Pencil will introduce haptic feedback for the first time. This groundbreaking feature aims to enhance the digital drawing experience by making the stylus feel more lifelike and responsive. While specific details are still scarce, users can expect the haptic feedback to vary depending on the tool selected within the drawing app. For example, activating a crayon mode may result in the Pencil feeling rougher and heavier, adding a new dimension to digital creativity.

Enhanced Versatility with New Gestures

In addition to haptic feedback, the new Apple Pencil will boast additional gestures, adding a new level of versatility to its functionality. As revealed by code references spotted by 9to5Mac, one notable addition is the 'squeeze' gesture. This intuitive gesture allows users to summon a contextual menu tailored to their current task with a simple squeeze. For instance, users can quickly access actions such as adding shapes, stickers, or text to their canvas, streamlining the creative process.

iPad Hardware Refresh: What's in Store

Alongside these exciting accessory updates, Apple will also refresh its iPad hardware lineup for the first time in eighteen months. Rumoured to feature OLED displays and possibly even debut the powerful M4 chip, the new iPad Pro models promise enhanced performance and visual clarity. Additionally, the iPad Air will receive its own updates, including the introduction of a larger 12.9-inch size variant for the first time, catering to users who prefer a more expansive screen experience.

As Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, users can expect these latest additions to the iPad ecosystem to deliver an unparalleled experience in digital creativity and productivity. Stay tuned for more updates as Apple's May 7 event approaches.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 11:34 IST
