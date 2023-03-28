 Apple Iphone Se 2022 256gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Apple iPhone SE 2022 256GB

Apple iPhone SE 2022 256GB is a iOS v15 phone, available price is Rs 58,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor, 2018 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone SE 2022 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone SE 2022 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37263/heroimage/149681-v2-apple-iphone-se-2022-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37263/images/Design/149681-v2-apple-iphone-se-2022-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37263/images/Design/149681-v2-apple-iphone-se-2022-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37263/images/Design/149681-v2-apple-iphone-se-2022-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37263/images/Design/149681-v2-apple-iphone-se-2022-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹58,900
256 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
12 MP
7 MP
2018 mAh
iOS v15
See full specifications
Apple Phones Prices in India

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple Iphone Se 2022 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2018 mAh
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 7 MP
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • 2018 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • Yes
  • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 67.3 mm
  • Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 144 grams
  • 7.3 mm
  • 138.4 mm
Display
  • 326 ppi
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 16:9
  • 625 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 750 x 1334 pixels
  • 65.23 %
General
  • iPhone SE 2022 256GB
  • Apple
  • March 11, 2022 (Official)
  • iOS v15
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Lightning
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 9.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • LPDDR4X
  • 5 nm
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
  • Hexa Core (3.23 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
  • Apple A15 Bionic
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • NVMe
  • No
  • 256 GB
