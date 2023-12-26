9 best smartwatches for women: Noise, Amazfit to Apple Watch, ensure your wellness this way

9 best smartwatches for women: Fitness and health tracking should be an utmost priority for every individual including women. However, nowadays, smartwatches have started to offer additional features such as menstrual cycle tracking, camera control and music control features specially designed for female users. With such advanced features, women can easily access and stay up-to-date on their health with a tap of their wrists. If you are someone who is looking for smartwatches for yourself or for your female friends and family then we have curated a list of 9 Best smartwatches for women of all ranges to help you pick the best one. Check Noise Pro 5, Amazfit GTS 4, Apple Watch SE, and more.

Why women should own a smartwatch

Women can keep track of their health and physical activities in real time so they can know how many steps they have walked in a day or how many calories they have burnt. Additionally, users can track their heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure, and their menstrual cycle.

They can easily check notifications directly on their wrist with the help of a smartwatch. Users can also check app notifications or call alerts and take quick actions from their smartwatch.

Smartwatches come with various sports modes which will help women to effectivity perform workout sessions. Additionally, they can get real-time feedback if they have completed their daily goals.

Women can set reminders for any of the tasks they want such as drinking water, taking medication, etc.

Lastly, the smartwatch can work as your personal fitness tracker or coach to help you improve your overall physical fitness.

9 Best smartwatches for women

Noise Pro ColorFit 5:

The first in the list of 9 best smartwatches for women is the Noise Pro 5. It features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Always On Display features to get easy access. It offers various watch faces and shows real-time updates about the weather, AQI and time. For women's safety, the smartwatch features SOS technology which lets users save up to 5 emergency contacts and call for help within seconds.

It also allows users to set emoji reactions to text right from their wrist. It features a Functional crown which is used to navigate your way through a series of features with ease. It also comes with a Tru Sync feature that ensures a stable and fast connection every single time while using the Bluetooth calling feature. It comes with various health tracking features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it comes with 100+ sports modes so women can also take care of their fitness. Lastly, the smartwatch offers up to 7-day of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.85-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 600 nits

2. Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro:

If you are looking for stylish and advanced features then Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is the best smartwatch for women. The smartwatch features a massive 1.75-inch HD Super Bright Touchscreen Display which comes with 100 cool watch faces that you can customize based on your style. It supports high-precision dual-satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking and activity monitoring.

The smartwatch is backed by a Long-lasting 390mAh battery that provides uninterrupted usage for up to 2 weeks because every goal matters. It comes with Smart AIoT Control which enables users to control Realme smart devices right from their wrist. Use Realme Link to sync Watch 2 Pro with your phone and monitor your workout history, change watch settings and much more. Additionally, the Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro offers 90 dedicated sports modes for daily fitness and monitors health. It also comes with Smart Notification which provides you app notification on your wrist.

Specifications Display: 1.75-inch Battery life: Up to 14 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: No Brightness: 600 nits

3. Fire-Boltt Phoenix:

Looking for a budget-friendly yet the best smartwatch for women? Then Fire-Boltt Phoenix can be the right choice for you. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 466*466 pixel resolution and 700nits of peak brightness. It also comes with an Always On Display feature which enables you to get a glance at the time, date, and notifications without lifting a finger. The watch also features a Rotating Crown which enables users to scroll through apps, messages, and notifications.

It comes with various health monitoring features such as heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, SpO2, and female health. It also comes with a Bluetooth Calling feature through which you can take calls directly from your wrist. It also has a built-in dial pad and a personal voice assistant. The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100 percent.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery life: up to 5 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: yes Brightness: 700 nits

4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha:

The next on this list of 9 best smartwatches for women is the ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha. It comes with some very effective features. The smartwatch features a massive 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448 pixel resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The display also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It comes with a Always on Display feature which enables users to stay connected. It features a Functional crown which is used to navigate your way through a series of features with ease. It also comes with a Tru Sync feature that ensures a stable and fast connection every single time.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha features gesture control which enables users to do handfree tasks such as covering the screen with their palm to turn it off and double-tap it to turn it back on. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling with a dial pad and you can save up to 10 contacts on the watch. It comes with various health tracking features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Lastly, it offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.78-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 500 nits

5. Fitbit Sense 2:

If you are looking for an attractive design along with features then Fitbit Sense 2 could be a great fit for you and it can be considered as the best smartwatch for women in terms of its unique offerings. The smartwatch features a 1.58-inch touch display and 336 x 336 resolution. The Fitbit Sense 2 watch supports notifications for calls, text and apps right from your wrist.

For effective health and fitness tracking, the smartwatch is powered with various sensors such as Heart rate, EDA / cEDA, ECG (in select areas), SpO2, Gyroscope, Altimeter, 3-axis accelerometer, and Skin temperature. The smartwatch runs on Fitbit OS and supports Bluetooth version 5.0. It can Built-in GPS and NFC for route and distance tracking. The smartwatch offers up to 6 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.58-inch Battery life: up to 6 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 800 nits

6. Garmin Venu Sq:

The sixth on the list of best smartwatches for women is the Garmin Venu Sq. The watch features a 1.3-inch LCD display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It comes in multiple colour options white, shadow gray, orchid, black, light sand, navy and moss. Garmin Venu Sq offers a battery life of up to six days on smartwatch mode and GPS mode with music, and up to 14 hours on GPS mode without music.

It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance, a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and stress tracking. The smartwatch features such as relaxation reminders, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep tracking and hydration tracking. Other features on the Garmin Venu Sq include smart notifications, weather, calls, music controls, find my phone, and find my watch. The smartwatch can also be used to take calls and respond to texts but only on Android.

The smartwatch supports workout modes for strength, cardio and elliptical training, stair stepping, indoor rowing, yoga, pilates and breathwork. Garmin Venu Sq Music edition comes with storage for music and playback.

Specifications Display: 1.3-inch Battery life: up to 6 days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

7. Garmin vívomove 3:

The Garmin vívomove 3 features a stylish traditional watch design with real watch hands which is perfect for a woman's preference. The smartwatch features a touchscreen OLED display which reacts to your movements. It offers smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more. The smartwatch keeps track of your health 24/7 as it provides Pulse Ox² at the wrist, keeps tabs on your body's energy levels with Body Battery energy monitoring, and even tracks your menstrual cycle from month to month. vívomove 3 also tracks stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more.

You can easily connect the smartwatch to your compatible smartphone's GPS so you can get accurate tracking during outdoor walks and runs. Through the Garmin Connect app, users can compete by joining challenges, encouraging each other's successes and sharing their goals on social media. It offers up to 5 days in smart mode and an additional week in watch mode.

Specifications Display: 1.2-inch Battery life: up to 5 days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: No Brightness: -

8. Amazfit GTS 4:

The next on the list of best smartwatches for women is the Amazfit GTS 4. The smartwatch features an ultra-large 1.75-inch AMOLED display which enables users to watch their health and fitness statistics in pristine HD clarity provided by the brand. Its design is inspired by traditional craftsmanship, modern design, and advanced technology which makes the smartwatch a fashionable fusion of the past, present and future.

The Amazfit GTS 4 includes a microphone and speaker to let you answer calls on your watch when it's inconvenient to pick up your mobile phone. Users can easily connect the watch to their mobile phone via Bluetooth for effortless calling. For workout motivation, the smartwatch enables Music Storage and playback through a built-in speaker or your Bluetooth headphones. It is powered by circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology which can be managed through the Zepp App. It offers highly accurate 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels. For sports enthusiasts, it offers more than 150 sports modes. It also includes Voice Assistants, Bio Tracker 4.0, and more features to help you stay aware of your fitness.

Specifications Display: 1.75-inch Battery life: up to 8 days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes

9. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

The next one on the best smartwatches for women list that you should look out for is the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The smartwatch is equipped with a S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

With this Apple smartwatch, users can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from their wrists. you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist. Additionally, it also gets several life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Specifications Display: 44mm or 40mm Battery life: Up to 18 hours Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: Up to 1000 nits