 Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch launched with always-on display: Check specs, price and more
Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch launched with always-on display: Check specs, price and more

Noise introduces ColorFit Pulse 4, a new smartwatch with a vibrant 1.85-inch AMOLED display. Know its specs, features, price, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 15:03 IST
Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch
Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 launched with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display and a starting price of Rs. 2499. (Noise)

Noise launched the latest addition to its Pulse Series with the launch of the ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch. Featuring a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, this new release aims to combine style with functionality for users. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 offers a variety of vibrant colours, including Jet Black, Space Blue, Forest Green, Rose Gold Pink, Starlight Gold, Silver Link, and Black Link.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4: Specifications and Colour Options

B0CQ7N87FN-1

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 has a display resolution of 450 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits, ensuring clear visibility in various environments, from the gym to outdoor settings. The wristwatch incorporates an Always-On Display feature, which allows users to stay up to date with a single glance while saving battery life. Furthermore, Tru Sync enabled Bluetooth calling allows you to make and receive calls directly from the device, with Bluetooth Version 5.3 providing a smooth connection with mobile phones.

B0B6BQ711Q-2

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4:Health Monitoring and Productivity Features

In terms of health monitoring and productivity features, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 offers the Noise Health Suite, allowing users to track metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. It also includes a Productivity Suite for accessing daily reminders and weather forecasts. With IP68 water and dust resistance, the smartwatch ensures durability in various conditions. The Noise Buzz feature provides access to recent call logs and can save up to 10 contacts for quick calling. Moreover, the device offers over 100 sports modes and watch faces, and pairs seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for enhanced productivity.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4: Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 is now available for purchase on gonoise.com, , and will be available on Amazon from April 26, 2024, starting at Rs. 2499.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 15:03 IST
