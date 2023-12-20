9 best HP laptops that deliver a big performance booster shot

9 best HP laptops: While searching for the best laptops for ourselves, the first thing we look for is the brand. The simplest thing we do to find the perfect and known brand is to search online or ask our friends and family about their experience with specific brands of laptops. As there are a number of laptop brands available with great offerings and features, it is easier to get confused about which one you should pick.

List of Best Selling Products

HP has been in the laptop business for a long time and over the years it has introduced various innovations and features to their devices that boost their performance immeasurably. Therefore, to make your research easy, we have curated a list of the best HP laptops from different price ranges to help you pick the best one available.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

What to look for when buying a laptop?

Display size: Some prefer massive displays while others prefer smaller displays. Therefore, pick as per your preference as the screen size will also define the overall weight of the laptop.

Some prefer massive displays while others prefer smaller displays. Therefore, pick as per your preference as the screen size will also define the overall weight of the laptop. Processor: There are various types and generations of processors available, therefore, choose a device with a chipset that can effortlessly perform all your tasks. Hint: It does not mean the most expensive one.

There are various types and generations of processors available, therefore, choose a device with a chipset that can effortlessly perform all your tasks. Hint: It does not mean the most expensive one. Battery life : Battery life is another important aspect that should be considered. Make sure to pick a laptop with a larger battery size which provides long hours of performance when you are out of your office or home.

: Battery life is another important aspect that should be considered. Make sure to pick a laptop with a larger battery size which provides long hours of performance when you are out of your office or home. Features: First, note down your requirements and see what features will be most important to carry out your tasks efficiently. On that basis, select a laptop that has all your required features.

First, note down your requirements and see what features will be most important to carry out your tasks efficiently. On that basis, select a laptop that has all your required features. Operating system: Consider which operating system will be best for you, whether it is Windows, macOS or Chromebook.

List of 9 best HP laptops

1. HP Pavilion x360:

B0B58TQVB5-1

The first one on this list of 9 best HP laptops is the HP Pavilion x360. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD micro-edge display with a multitouch-enabled screen and 250 nits peak brightness. For performance, It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. The laptop comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and has built-in Alexa, MS Office, and more to improve user experience. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create to-do lists, and shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news and control smart home.

It also features an HP True Vision 5MP camera with a camera shutter, temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. The laptop is backed with a 43 Wh Li-ion polymer battery.

Display: 14-inch Battery: 43 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB

2. HP Pavilion 15:

B09DGCZXQB-2

The Pavilion series of the HP laptop has gained much attention with its powerful performance and multitasking abilities. The HP Pavilion 15 features a 15.6-inch diagonal FHD display with 250 nits peak brightness. It comes with a BrightView display and a backlit keyboard. In terms of performance, the laptop is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U which has a maximum speed boast of 4.0 GHz.

The laptop is integrated with AMD Radeon graphics to effortlessly switch between games, entertainment, and creative work. It features Dual HP Speakers and HP Audio Boost for amazing sound quality. Additionally, it features built-in Alexa through which you can manage small tasks effortlessly. For storage, the HP Pavilion 15 offers 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. For lasting performance, the laptop is backed with a 43WH battery with fast charge support which powers up the device to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 43 Watt Hour Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Graphics: AMD Radeon graphics RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB

3. HP Laptop 14s:

B0B5B4M47C-3

The next on the list of best HP laptops is the laptop 14s. The laptop comes with various beneficial features that may come to your liking. It features a 14-inch diagonal FHD display with up to 250 units of peak brightness. The device runs on Windows 11 and offers pre-installed features such as Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee LiveSafe with 30-day free trial. Additionally, it features Alexa built-in which will enable users to ask Alexa to check their calendar, create to-do lists, and shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news and control smart home.

For performance, the HP Laptop 14s is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. For swift navigation and viewing experience, it features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. In terms of storage, it offers 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB memory. It also provides 9 hours of battery life with a 41 Wh Li-ion battery.

Display: 14-inch Battery: 41 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB

4. HP Laptop 15s:

B0B6F5V23N-4

HP Laptop 15s comes with a light weight design and amazing features due to which it could be considered as one of the best HP laptops. The device features a 15.6-inch diagonal FHD display with up to 250nites peak brightness and 141 ppi with 45 percent NTSC. the device runs on Windows 11 and offers pre-installed features such as Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee LiveSafe with a 30-day free trial. Additionally, it features Alexa built-in which will enable users to ask Alexa to check their calendar, create to-do lists, and shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news and control smart home.

For smooth performance and multitasking, the HP laptop 15s is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. For storage, the laptop offers 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 SSD storage. The laptop is also integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It offers a battery life of up to 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Display: 15.6-inch Battery: 41 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

5. HP Chromebook 14a:

B0B93HNW44-5

The next on the list of 9 best HP laptops is the HP Chromebook 14a. The laptop features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display with up to 250 nits peak brightness. The display is integrated with Intel UHD Graphics which ensures 4K content and games in 720p. The laptop runs on Chrome 64 which also supports built-in Google Assistant which enables users to work faster and smarter without lifting a finger or switching screens. Ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and more. Make Google do it.

The HP Chromebook 14a is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency. For storage, it offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage. For lasting performance, the laptop is backed by a 2-cell cylindrical Li-Ion Polymer Battery with 47WH battery size. It offers up to 11 hours and 15 minutes of battery life.

Display: 14-inch Battery: 47 Watt Hour Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 4GB RAM Storage: 64GB

6. HP Envy X360:

B081H3XP3K-6

HP laptops are widely considered in terms of performance and their lasting experience. The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop which offers multiple modes and flexibility to users. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD Touch IPS IMAX touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass, micro-edge, 250 nits peak brightness and more. For an enhanced viewing experience, the laptop is equipped with an AMD Radeon graphic card. It features Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, MS Office Home and Student 2019.

In terms of performance, the HP Envy x360 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core processor coupled with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It also features a fingerprint reader, HP Sure View, a Webcam Kill Switch, an Inking Pen, B&O Play Audio, Bluetooth, and more. In terms of long hours performance, it features ‎a 53 Watt Hours battery and 4-cell Li-ion Fast charge.

Display: 14-inch Battery: 42 Watt Hour Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Graphics: Intel UHD graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

7. HP Victus Gaming laptop:

B09RX35BKN-7

Another one on this list of 9 best HP laptops is the HP Victus Gaming laptop. The laptop comes with a massive 16.1-inch diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate. It features crystal-clear images, anti-glare technology, and Low Blue Light. For enhanced visuals and gameplay, the laptop is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics Laptop GPU. It features an ultraviolet backlit keyboard and an HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support and Precision Touchpad Support.

For multitasking and gaming, the HP Victus Gaming laptop is powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For endless gaming, the laptop is backed by a 4-cell, 70 Wh Li-ion polymer battery. It also features an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones.

Display: 16.1-inch Battery: 70 Watt Hour Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

8. HP Spectre x360:

B0B63YHR2Z-8

Next on this list of best 9 HP laptops is the HP Spectre x360. This laptop is a great blend of style and powerful features which may come to your liking. The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 laptops which offers various unique functionalities to creative minds. The laptop features a 13.5-inch OLED panel display with up to 400 nits peak brightness. It comes with a 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut with anti-reflection and flicker display to improve your overall viewing experience.

The HP Spectre x360 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and Iris Xe integrated graphics for great performance. For storage, it offers 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage to keep all your heavy apps and big files. It features an AI-based facial recognition tool, HP PhotoMatch finds perfect photos on your PC. It enables easy share of files from your phone to your laptop with HP QuickDrop. The laptop laptop offers up to 17 hours of battery life with ‎66 Watt Hours of battery. For effortless connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6E which offers fast uploading or downloading of huge creative files and enjoy seamless video calls.

Display: 13.5-inch Battery: 66 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core processor Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB

9. HP Pavilion 14:

B0BWSGZFYR-9

The last one on the list of 9 best HP laptops is the Pavilion 14. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD, touchscreen and micro-edge display with up to 250 nits peak brightness. It comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2019, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for effortless wireless connectivity. It offers ultimate processing speeds with 12 threads and a 12MB L3 cache. The HP Pavilion 14 is equipped with a 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

It offers an immersive viewing experience with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and makes the device binge worthy. For long hours of performance, the laptop is backed by a 3-cell, 43Wh battery which ensures up to 8 hours of unrestricted usage. It also supports fast charging which powers up the device to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It also features an HP True Vision 720p HD camera for a great video calling experience.

Display: 14-inch Battery: 43 Watt Hour Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB