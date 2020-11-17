 Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Big Sur) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Release date : 17 Nov 2020

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook is a laptop, available price is Rs 80,990 in India with Apple M1 Processor , 15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Gold
256 GB

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M1/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Big Sur) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 80,990.  It comes in the following colors: Gold. The status of Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Processor

Apple M1

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Capacity

8 GB

Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Big Sur) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
10
Performance
10
Battery
10
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Battery Cell

    10 Cell

  • Power Supply

    30 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    15 Hrs

  • Brightness

    400 nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Features

    Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI 400 nits Brightness Wide Colour (P3) True Tone Technology)

  • Pixel Density

    227 ppi

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Launch Date

    November 17, 2020

  • Weight

    1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Thickness

    10.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Colour

    Gold

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Model

    M1 MGND3HN/A

  • Operating System

    macOS Big Sur

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Secondary cam(Rear-facing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clock-speed

    2.9 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Apple M1

  • Processor

    Apple M1

  • Number of Cores

    8

  • USB Type C

    2

  • Thunderbolt Port

    3

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook

Last updated date: 08 August 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Apple Laptop   /   Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
