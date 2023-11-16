 Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv302xu Mu013ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 177,999 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹177,999
13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.30 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop in India is Rs. 177,999.  At Amazon, the Asus ROG Flow X13 ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop in India is Rs. 177,999.  At Amazon, the Asus ROG Flow X13 GV302XU MU013WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 144,800.  It comes in the following colors: Off Black.

Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv302xu Mu013ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 130 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 225 ppi
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 500 nits
  • 13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
  • 16:10
  • Touch Screen QHD+ (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) ROG Nebula Display Having 16:10 Aspect Ratio 165Hz Refresh Rate 3ms Response Time 500nits Brightness
  • 165 Hz
  • Yes
General Information
  • 18.7 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Asus
  • Off Black
  • 1.30 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • GV302XU-MU013WS
  • 299 x 212 x 18.7 mm
Memory
  • LPDDR5
  • 16 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 2*8
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
  • Yes
  • Built-in 3-Microphone Array
  • 2-Speaker System With Smart Amplifier Technology
  • Yes
  • 1080p
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.3
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 8
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
  • 6 GB
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS
  • 4.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard Single Light
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv302xu Mu013ws Laptop