Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qc Hn088ts Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN088TS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN088TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN088TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN088TS Laptop now with free delivery.