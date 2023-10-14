Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ih He042ts Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IH HE042TS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IH HE042TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 80,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IH HE042TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IH HE042TS Laptop now with free delivery.