Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lhb Hn374ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN374WS Laptop Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN374WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 69,400 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN374WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN374WS Laptop now with free delivery.