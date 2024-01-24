Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ea Ec302ws Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

ASUS Vivobook GO 14 2023 Intel Core i3 N305 14 35 56 cms FHD Thin Light Laptop
ASUS Vivobook GO 14 2023, Intel Core i3-N305, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/42Whr/Cool Silver/1.38 kg), E1404GA-NK321WS
The starting price for the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA EC302WS Laptop in India is Rs. 44,990. At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA EC302WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 37,900. It comes in the following colors: Indie Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.