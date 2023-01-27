 Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3401qc Km045ts Laptop M3401qc Km045ts Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC KM045TS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC KM045TS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC KM045TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC KM045TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC KM045TS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹89,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.40 Kg
    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC-KM045TS Laptop M3401QC-KM045TS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC-KM045TS Laptop M3401QC-KM045TS price in India starts at Rs.89,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3401QC-KM045TS Laptop M3401QC-KM045TS is Rs.88,000 on amazon.in which is available in Quiet Blue colour.

    Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3401qc Km045ts Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    • 120 W
    Display Details
    • 243 ppi
    • OLED
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • No
    • OLED 2.8K (2880 x 1800), 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 600nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONEï¿½Validated, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600
    General Information
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 14 OLED M3401QC-KM045TS
    • 317.4 x 192 x 22  mm
    • Quiet Blue
    • 1.40 Kg
    • Asus
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 1
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Built-in Speaker
    • Built-in array microphone
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4 GB
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3401qc Km045ts Laptop