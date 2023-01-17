 Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500ih Hn702ws Laptop M6500ih Hn702ws Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH HN702WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH HN702WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH HN702WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH HN702WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152899/heroimage/asus-m6500ih-hn702ws-152899-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹59,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.80 Kg
    See full specifications
    Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH-HN702WS Laptop M6500IH-HN702WS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH-HN702WS Laptop M6500IH-HN702WS price in India starts at Rs.59,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500IH-HN702WS Laptop M6500IH-HN702WS is Rs.66,000 on amazon.in which is available in Cool Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500ih Hn702ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 141 ppi
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • Full HD, LED Backlit LCD, IPS-Level Panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 250Nits, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, Glossy Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 144 Hz
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • 1.80 Kg
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • M6500IH-HN702WS
    • Asus
    • 359.8 x 234.3 x 19.9  mm
    • Cool Silver
    Memory
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 1080
    • Built-In Array Microphones
    • Harman/ Kardon (Mainstream)
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 MAX Q
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.9 Ghz
    • 4 GB
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500ih Hn702ws Laptop