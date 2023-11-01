 Asus Vivobook S14 S430fn Eb060t Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop

Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 75,590 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹75,590
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop in India is Rs. 75,590.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop in India is Rs. 75,590.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook S14 S430FN EB060T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 61,999.  It comes in the following colors: Icicle Gold.

ASUS Vivobook 15X 2023 Intel Core I5 1335U 13Th Gen 15 6 39 62 Cms Fhd Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15X (2023),Intel Core I5-1335U 13Th Gen,15.6" (39.62 Cms) Fhd,Thin&Light Laptop (16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris X? Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Kb/Black/1.6 Kg),K3504Vab-Nj541Ws
₹80,990 ₹61,999
Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S14 S430fn Eb060t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 42 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Icicle Gold
  • 323 x 226 x 18 mm
  • Asus
  • S430FN-EB060T
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support
  • Yes
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Asus Sonic Master Technology
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 4.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • 2 GB
  • NVIDIA Geforce MX150
  • Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Glass-covered with optional integrated fingerprint sensor supporting Windows Hello; intelligent palm-rejection
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 256 GB
  • 1 TB
    Asus Vivobook S14 S430fn Eb060t Laptop