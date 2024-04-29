 OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming

OnePlus is rumoured to be working on two new smartphones, the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Leaks suggest that both devices will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, with the Nord 4 potentially being a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V.

OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming
OnePlus preps Nord 4 and CE 4 Lite, snapdragon details leaked (unsplash)

OnePlus is gearing up to expand its popular Nord series lineup with the anticipated releases of the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite. Recent leaks and rumours have provided insights into the potential features and specifications of these upcoming smartphones, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts.

Chipset Details Revealed

Leaks from Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) have shed light on the processors powering the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite. It's rumoured that the Nord 4 will boast a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, while the CE 4 Lite is expected to utilise a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. These chipsets are poised to deliver robust performance and efficiency, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.

OnePlus Nord 4: A Rebranded Marvel?

Speculation suggests that the OnePlus Nord 4 could potentially be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, previously launched in China. If these rumours hold true, the Nord 4 might inherit some of the Ace 3V's standout features, including a stunning AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and ample memory and storage configurations. Furthermore, the Nord 4 is expected to offer impressive camera capabilities, with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Upgrades Await

While details about the Nord CE 4 Lite remain scarce, expectations are high for improvements over its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 Lite. With OnePlus known for pushing boundaries in smartphone innovation, users can anticipate enhancements in performance, camera quality, and overall user experience.

As excitement mounts for the release of the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements and further details from the brand. While leaks provide tantalising glimpses into what's to come, it's essential to approach these rumours with caution until confirmed by OnePlus. Nevertheless, with promises of powerful chipsets, innovative features, and sleek design, the Nord series continues to captivate the attention of smartphone enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on these eagerly anticipated additions to the OnePlus Nord lineup.

Tags:
