Asus Vivobook S430un Eb021t Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook S430UN EB021T Laptop Asus Vivobook S430UN EB021T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 81,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook S430UN EB021T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook S430UN EB021T Laptop now with free delivery.