Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Up3404va Kn742ws Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA KN742WS Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA KN742WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 125,414 in India with Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA KN742WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404VA KN742WS Laptop now with free delivery.