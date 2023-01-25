 Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482ear Ka501ws Laptop Ux482ear Ka501ws Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR KA501WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR KA501WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 84,890 in India with Intel Core i5-1155G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR KA501WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR KA501WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152140/heroimage/asus-ux482ear-ka501ws-152140-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152140/images/Design/asus-ux482ear-ka501ws-152140-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152140/images/Design/asus-ux482ear-ka501ws-152140-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152140/images/Design/asus-ux482ear-ka501ws-152140-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152140/images/Design/asus-ux482ear-ka501ws-152140-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹84,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1155G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.62 Kg
    See full specifications
    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR-KA501WS Laptop UX482EAR-KA501WS Price in India

    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR-KA501WS Laptop UX482EAR-KA501WS price in India starts at Rs.84,890. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EAR-KA501WS Laptop UX482EAR-KA501WS is Rs.72,490 on amazon.in which is available in Celestial Blue colour.

    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482ear Ka501ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • 157 ppi
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • Yes
    • Full HD LED Backlit, IPS-level Panel, 400nits, 100% sRGB Color Gamut, PANTONE Validated, Anti-glare display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • UX482EAR-KA501WS
    • 1.62 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • Celestial Blue
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 324 x 222 x 17.3  mm
    Memory
    • 1
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in array microphones
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
    • 2.5 Ghz
    • Intel Core i5-1155G7 (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • No
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482ear Ka501ws Laptop