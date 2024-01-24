 Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482eg Ka711ws Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop

Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹89,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.62 Kg weight
₹79,990 43% OFF
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop in India is Rs. 89,990.  At Amazon, the Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Celestial Blue.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2021 Dual Screen Laptop

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (2021) Dual Screen Laptop, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, Intel Core i5-1155G7 11th Gen, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX450/Blue/1.62 Kg), UX482EGR-KA521WS
₹140,990 ₹79,990
Buy Now
ASUS Zenbook 14 2023 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 14 35 56 cm 2 5K Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Zenbook 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 14" (35.56 cm) 2.5K, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/Jade Black/1.35 kg), UM3402YA-KP751WS
₹124,990 ₹82,990
Buy Now
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED 2023 Intel Core EVO i5 1340P 13th Gen 14 35 56 cm 2 8K 90Hz OLED Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-1340P 13th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) 2.8K 90Hz OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/75WHr/Silver/1.39 kg), UX3402VA-KM542WS
₹120,990 ₹89,990
Buy Now
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 2023 1kg Weight 1cm Thin Intel Core EVO i5 13th Gen 13 3 Inch 2 8K OLED Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023), 1kg Weight & 1cm Thin, Intel Core EVO i5 13th Gen, 13.3 Inch 2.8K OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/63WHrs/Blue), UX5304VA-NQ541WS
₹124,990 ₹95,800
Buy Now

Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482eg Ka711ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlit display with 16:9 aspect ratio || 400 nits brightness || IPS-level Panel
  • 157 ppi
  • Yes
General Information
  • 17.3 Millimeter thickness
  • 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm
  • Celestial Blue
  • UX482EG-KA711WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.62 Kg weight
  • Asus
Memory
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720
  • Built-in Microphones
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop Competitors

    Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482eg Ka711ws Laptop