Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Ux482eg Ka711ws Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA711WS Laptop now with free delivery.