Asus Vivobook K15 Oled Km513ua L712ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L712WS Laptop Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L712WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 60,300 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5700U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L712WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L712WS Laptop now with free delivery.