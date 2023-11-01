 Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Ux582lr H901ts Laptop (core I9 10th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 279,990 in India with Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusZenbookProDuo15UX582LR-H901TSLaptop(CoreI910thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_32GB
1/1 AsusZenbookProDuo15UX582LR-H901TSLaptop(CoreI910thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_32GB
Key Specs
₹279,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
2.34 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop in India is Rs. 279,990.  It comes in the following colors: ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop in India is Rs. 279,990.  It comes in the following colors: Celestial Blue.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR-H901TS Laptop (Core I9 10th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Ux582lr H901ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 240 W AC Adapter W
  • 8 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 4K Ultra HD OLED Backlit Touch screen Glossy Display (440 nits Brightness DCI-P3: 100% Color Gamut Pantone Validated)
  • LED
  • 282 ppi
  • Yes
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 359 x 249 x 21.5 mm
  • Celestial Blue
  • 2.34 Kg weight
  • 21.5 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Asus
  • UX582LR-H901TS
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1x32 Gigabyte
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Harman Kardon
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen)
  • Intel HM470
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key
  • No
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Asus
Icon
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 33,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 21,990
₹27,990
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 M6500QF HN521WS Laptop
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 58,990
Check Details
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 53,990
₹82,990
Buy Now
Asus Laptops Icon
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop Competitors
Icon
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 52 74KR NH Q3DAA 005
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 248,070
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 240,990
Check Details
Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 300,000
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550LWS HF104TS Laptop
(2 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 299,890
Check Details

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 UX582LR H901TS Laptop News

ASUS VivoBook 15
Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops
22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs
22 Aug 2022
Asus
Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India
22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 Ux582lr H901ts Laptop