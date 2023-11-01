 Asus Zenbook S13 Um5302ta Lx702ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop

Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 112,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
AsusZenBookS13UM5302TA-LX702WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 AsusZenBookS13UM5302TA-LX702WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹112,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800U
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.10 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop in India is Rs. 112,990.  At Amazon, the Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS

The starting price for the Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop in India is Rs. 112,990.  At Amazon, the Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 92,990.  It comes in the following colors: Aqua Celadon.

Asus Zenbook S13 Um5302ta Lx702ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • OLED
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • 0.2ms response time 550nits peak brightness 100% DCI-P3 color gamut VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500 1.07 billion colors PANTONE Validated Glossy display 70% less harmful blue light
  • Yes
  • 255 ppi
General Information
  • 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Asus
  • 1.10 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Aqua Celadon
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • UM5302TA-LX702WS
Memory
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Smart Amplifier Technology
  • Built-in Speakers
Networking
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800U
  • 2.7 Ghz
Peripherals
  • chiclet keyboard
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
