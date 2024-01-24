 Avita Liber Ns14a2in206p Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
Avita Liber NS14A2IN206P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Liber NS14A2IN206P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Liber NS14A2IN206P Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹67,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Avita Liber NS14A2IN206P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A2IN206P Laptop in India is Rs. 67,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Avita Liber NS14A2IN206P Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR3,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Avita Liber Ns14a2in206p Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 36 W AC Adapter W
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
General Information
  • 333 x 222 x 16 mm
  • Black
  • NS14A2IN206P
  • 1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 16 Millimeter thickness
  • Avita
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR3
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1600 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
  • 4.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
