Avita Liber Ns14a1in026p Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop

Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop

Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7Y54 (7th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹64,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-7Y54 (7th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop in India is Rs. 64,990.  It comes in the following colors: Purple.

Avita Liber NS14A1IN026P Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR3,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Avita Liber Ns14a1in026p Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
  • 36 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Purple
  • 1.46 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 333 x 222 x 16 mm
  • NS14A1IN026P
  • 16 Millimeter thickness
  • Avita
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR3
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1600 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 4
  • 4.2
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel HD 615
  • Intel Core i5-7Y54 (7th Gen)
  • 1.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
